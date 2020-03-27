- There's now speculation on WWE changing the WrestleMania 36 match between King Baron Corbin and Elias, which would have been taped earlier this week at the tapings. As seen in the video above, tonight's SmackDown on FOX saw Corbin knock Elias to the ground from the perch in the WWE Performance Center, as a response to Elias' new "Kingdom of Fools" song that he had just performed.

WWE noted that Elias was rushed to a local medical facility, and that they hope to have an update on how the incident may impact the Elias vs. Corbin WrestleMania match.

- As noted, the next set of WWE Performance Center TV tapings is scheduled for next Friday, April 10. This will be the post-WrestleMania 36 edition of the show. F4Wonline.com reports that the current plan is for the April 10 SmackDown episode to air live on FOX, not taped.

It was also noted that everything is still up in the air, but they are planning on airing that SmackDown live, and likely the WWE 205 Live episode that airs at 10pm ET on the WWE Network that night. We noted before that WWE has already taped matches for the post-WrestleMania RAW on April 6 and the WWE NXT episode for April 8.

- Dolph Ziggler tweeted the following sneak peek at his ring gear for WrestleMania 36. As noted, it was confirmed during tonight's SmackDown on FOX that Ziggler vs. Otis will take place at WrestleMania 36.

Ziggler told Otis in an earlier backstage segment, seen below, that Mandy Rose will be in his corner at WrestleMania. Rose later told Ziggler in a backstage segment, also seen below, that she was all for the match, but would not allow Ziggler and Otis to fight over her like she's some kind of prize. Ziggler and Rose then left together with Ziggler's arm around her.