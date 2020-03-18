As noted earlier, WWE announced this evening that WrestleMania 36 will be a two-night streaming event for the first time ever. The Grandest Stage of Them All will air on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7pm ET on pay-per-view and the WWE Network. WWE also announced that former NFL player Rob Gronkowski will be hosting WrestleMania this year, and he will be on Friday's SmackDown to promote the show.
Besides the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, WrestleMania 36 will reportedly air live from "multiple other locations," according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi. There's no word yet on where these other locations will be, but the WWE announcement confirmed that the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida will be one, and that there will be no crowd due to the "essential personnel only" policy brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Stay tuned for updates on the WrestleMania 36 changes. Below is the full announcement WWE sent to us:
For Immediate Release
WRESTLEMANIA® TOO BIG FOR JUST ONE NIGHT
STAMFORD, Conn. – March 18, 2020 – WrestleMania, for the first time ever, will be held as a two-night event streaming on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and available on pay-per-view.
The two-night pop culture extravaganza will be hosted by three-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski. Tune in to SmackDown this Friday at 8 pm ET on FOX to see what Gronk has in store for WrestleMania.
As previously announced, only essential personnel will be on the closed set during the production of WrestleMania.