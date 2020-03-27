As previously reported, The Miz is off of the WrestleMania 36 card due to illness. Dave Meltzer is reporting at F4WOnline that the scheduled match between The Miz & John Morrison was changed to John Morrison facing one of The Usos in a ladder match.

I had reported earlier this afternoon that Asuka and Cesaro were currently out of action, although the specific reason was not known. Meltzer noted that both actually worked WrestleMania, and added that they also had no health issues. I have removed the article and I apologize for that error. It is the first time in a long time that I have reported something as an exclusive that turned out to not be accurate, and I will do my best to make sure that doesn't happen again.

As noted, PWInsider reported that Murphy was scheduled to appear on RAW this past Monday night, however was not cleared for the show. Meltzer added that Murphy was sick and didn't attend this week's television tapings.

Other WrestleMania changes reported over the past 24 hours include Roman Reigns taking himself out of his match with Goldberg, while Andrade was pulled from the show after he suffered an injury. Andrade will be replaced by Austin Theory, who will team with Angel Garza to face RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits for the titles.

WrestleMania 36 was taped this week and is scheduled to air on April 4th and 5th on the WWE Network.