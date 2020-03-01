Recently on The New Day: Feel The Power, WWE Superstars Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods welcomed Woods' childhood friend and pro wrestling costume designer Mikal Mosley to the podcast. Among many other things, Woods and Mosley talked about Woods' first experience consuming alcohol.

Woods, who recently talked about why fans should appreciate WWE, revealed that he did not try alcohol till he was 27 or 28 years old and bummed out at Dragon Con.

"So I've never had any [alcohol]," Woods explained. "I haven't had a drop of alcohol, like, up till the time I was what, 27, 28? And the first time that I did, I was with this man here. So Dragon Con is an event where it's all very social. You're talking to people, you're meeting new friends, and I had lost my voice through wrestling, and whatever screaming, and stuff, so I was, like, really upset because I couldn't talk to anybody, so I'm just super frustrated. All I wanted was this bear coat that I saw on Workaholics."

According to Mosley, Woods had his first alcoholic beverage and disappeared shortly thereafter. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleer shared that Woods was later found at a rave in a bear costume.

"He looks at me and he goes, 'I think I'm going to do it,'" Mosley recalled. "And at this point, I'm confused. I'm like, 'what are you going to do? How much bail money do we need? What's the situation?' He said, 'I think I'm going to drink [alcohol].' So now, I go into good friend mode, like, 'are you sure? Has anyone peer pressured you into doing this? You don't have to do it. Nobody's going to think you're less cool because you didn't do it.' He's like, 'naw, I'm going to do it.' So he drinks and this is how quick it was. He takes some drinks, I go to the bathroom to change, I come back out, and he's gone.' I'm like, 'where is he at? Oh, he left the room.' Nobody knows where he's at.

"So now, the bear costume. This is it. So now we have to try and find him and we walk down to this rave. And we walk into this rave, and it's three ballrooms open, and all-of-a-sudden we hear people go, 'oh! Oh! Oh! Go bear!' And I'm like, 'go bear? Hmmm… Wait a second!' We walk over there and he's out of his mind!"

Woods had a similar recollection of the events in question.

"So as soon as I took the first drink, I told - we had a bunch of friends there that I had been friends with since childhood there too, so they know I just don't drink [alcohol] - so as soon as I took a shot, they were like, [gasps] and the bar was lined up and I took them all back in, like, 10 minutes. And I was like, 'I don't understand this whole thing. Everyone's supposed to get real weird!' And I said that to them maybe about 30 minutes in and they looked at me like, 'yeah, you're there!' and then I disappeared. The next thing I remember is walking into this rave in this bear costume just, like, roaring at people." Woods said, "and from what I have seen, I was just doing the Michael Jackson dance in this bear costume!"

