XFL TV ratings once again dropped by double digits, while attendance was down for the first time this week.

In terms of television ratings, the four weekend games were down 14% from the previous weekend, and down 56% from week 1. The four games averaged 1.38 million viewers, compared to 1.61 million viewers the week before. It should be noted that the Sunday late game aired on ESPN 2 for the first time ever. Although that did bring the average down, it was a big success for ESPN 2, scoring 1.030 million viewers. The cable numbers were actually up from the prior week, however the drop in the ABC game was significant.

In apples to apples numbers, the Saturday game on ABC averaged 1.558 million viewers, down 24% from the week prior, while the late Saturday game was down only 5.9% on FOX.

The total attendance for the games in week 4 was 70,224 fans, the lowest since the opening weekend. The Saturday game in Los Angeles was the least-attended game till date with only 12,116 fans. With Los Angeles already sporting two NFL teams, the market has been poor for the XFL.

Below are details ratings and attendance numbers for the first four weeks, including the rating for the 18-48 demographic, courtesy of Showbuzz Daily:

Week 1 (Feb 8 & 9):

Sat. Game 1 - ABC, Seattle at DC (17,163 fans): 3.302 million viewers, 1.1 (18-49)

Sat. Game 2 - FOX, L.A. at Houston (17,815): 3.29 million, 1.1

Sun. Game 1 - ABC, Tampa Bay at New York (17,634): 3.39 million, 1.0

Sun. Game 2 - FOX, St. Louis at Dallas (17,206): 2.5 million, 0.93

Total Attendance: 69,818

Average: 3.12 million viewers

Week 2 (Feb 15 & 16):

Sat. Game 1 - ABC, New York at D.C. (15,031): 2.146 million, 0.6 (18-49)

Sat. Game 2 - FOX, Tampa Bay at Seattle (29,172): 2.324 million, 0.6

Sun. Game 1 - ESPN, Dallas at L.A. (14,979): 2.397 million, 0.6

Sun. Game 2 - FS1, St. Louis at Houston (17,103): 1.359 million viewers, 0.51

Total Attendance: 76,285 (+9.3%)

Average: 2.06 million viewers (-35.9%)

Week 3 (Feb 23 & 24):

Sat. Game 1 - ABC, Houston at Tampa Bay (18,117): 1.914 million (-10.8%), 0.6 (no change)

Sat. Game 2 - FOX, Dallas at Seattle (22,060): 2.051 million (-11.8%), 0.5 (-16.7%)

Sun. Game 1 - ESPN, New York at St. Louis (29,554): 1.473 million (-38.54%), 0.47 (-21.7%)

Sun. Game 2 - FS1, D.C. at L.A. (12,211): 1.004 million (-26.12%), 0.37 (-27.5%)

Total Attendance: 81,942 (+7.4%)

Average: 1.61 million viewers (-21.8%)

Week 4 (Feb 29 & Mar 1):

Sat. Game 1 - ABC, L.A. at New York (12,116): 1.558 million (-24%), 0.4 (-33%)

Sat. Game 2 - FOX, Seattle at St. Louis (27,527): 1.802 million (-5.85%), 0.5 (no change)

Sun. Game 1 - FS1, Houston at Dallas (18,332): 1.113 million (+10.86%), 0.38 (-19%)

Sun. Game 2 - ESPN 2, D.C. at Tampa Bay (12,249): 1.030 million (2.59%), 0.34 (-8.1%)

Total Attendance: 70,224 (-14%)

Average: 1.38 million viewers (-14%)