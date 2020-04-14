Tomorrow's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature a "chat" between NXT Champion Adam Cole and The Velveteen Dream.

WWE confirmed the invitation from Cole after a tweet he made earlier today.

They wrote, "Tuesday on Twitter, NXT Champion Adam Cole extended an invitation to The Velveteen Dream for a "chat" between the two of them, as His Purple Highness' pursuit of Cole's title heats up. Will The Dream accept Cole's invitation for a champion's experience?"

Cole's original tweet from today said, "I have an idea. If he's got the guts, I want a face to face chat w/ Velveteen this Wednesday on @WWENXT ...just the two of us. The Champ & The Dream. It's time to see if he's really worthy of a championship opportunity. #AdamColeBayBay #UndisputedERA"

Dream responded and wrote, "Only If U Wear That Scent [eye emoji] Like.... That Vanilla Scent COLE"

Dream continued taunting Cole and tweeted a screenshot of the "Vanilla Midget" definition from Urban Dictionary.

He captioned the screenshot with, "DREAM's 'Where The Lie Challenge' CHALLENGE GO!"

"Adam Cole is soooooooo Vanilla, they should change the name 2 ICE ICE #BayBay," Dream wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday's live NXT episode, along with the tweets from Cole and Dream. Remember to join us tomorrow night at 8pm ET for live NXT coverage.

* Finn Balor vs. Fabian Aichner

* Tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion begins (Matches TBA; Participants - Group A: Kushida, Drake Maverick, Tony Nese, Jake Atlas; Group B: Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Akira Tozawa, El Hijo del Fantasma, Gentleman Jack Gallagher)

* NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair makes first appearance as champion, ahead of title defense against Io Shirai

* Will The Velveteen Dream accept NXT Champion Adam Cole's invitation for a face-to-face chat?

I have an idea. If he's got the guts, I want a face to face chat w/ Velveteen this Wednesday on @WWENXT...just the two of us. The Champ & The Dream. It's time to see if he's really worthy of a championship opportunity. #AdamColeBayBay #UndisputedERA — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) April 14, 2020

Only If U Wear That Scent ?? Like....



That Vanilla Scent COLE https://t.co/ZxvuXDZYP6 — Dream (@DreamWWE) April 14, 2020