WWE Producer Adam Pearce was the man behind the match between Rhea Ripley and new WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 Night Two.

The former NWA Champion, who was hired by WWE in 2013 and has worked closely with the WWE 205 Live brand until it was put under the WWE NXT umbrella, worked with Flair and Ripley to put their WrestleMania 36 match together, according to PWInsider.

As seen below, Pearce tweeted a quick video to Ripley and Flair after the match. He tipped his hat in the video and captioned it with, "[clapping hands emoji x 3] @MsCharlotteWWE @RheaRipley_WWE"