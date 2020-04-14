AEW has announced that the 2020 Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will air as scheduled on pay-per-view, live at 8pm ET on Saturday, May 23.

AEW will be announcing the Double Or Nothing location soon. The event was originally scheduled for the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but AEW was forced to change that plan due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AEW also announced that Double Or Nothing 2021 will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Fans who purchased tickets to the 2020 event in Vegas will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or use their original tickets at the 2021 event.

The AEW Dynamite episode scheduled for Wednesday, May 27 of this year, also from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, has been canceled. Refunds are being issued.

Below is the full Double Or Nothing announcement from AEW, along with a thanks to fans, the AEW family, and MGM Grand Hotel & Resorts: