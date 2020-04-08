As seen above, AEW has released the fourteenth set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of April 8, 2020. AEW is now releasing the rankings as a video instead of a tweet.

The big news from the men's rankings this week is that Jake Hager took the #1 spot from Chris Jericho. The rest of the rankings stayed the same this week, including the women's division and the tag team division rankings.

You can see the three sets of rankings below:

AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of April 8, 2020

1. Jake Hager (2020 Singles Record: 4-0, Overall: 5-0, Last Week: #2)

2. Chris Jericho (2020 Singles Record: 0-1, Overall: 11-3-1, Last Week: #1)

3. Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 5-1, Overall: 12-6-1, Last Week: #3)

4. Kenny Omega (2020 Singles Record: 3-0, Overall: 19-6, Last Week: #4)

5. Darby Allin (2020 Singles Record: 4-2, Overall: 9-9-1, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 8-0, Overall: 13-2-1, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of April 8, 2020

1. Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 6-1, Overall: 11-5, Last Week: #1)

2. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 2-3, Overall: 6-6, Last Week: #2)

3. Yuka Sakazaki (2020 Singles Record: 1-1, Overall: 1-4, Last Week: #3)

4. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 2-2, Overall: 10-6, Last Week: #4)

5. Riho (2020 Singles Record: 3-3, Overall: 11-6, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 4-1, Overall: 9-4, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of April 8, 2020

1. The Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-0, Last Week: #1)

Evil Uno (Overall: 9-3) & Stu Grayson (Overall: 9-4)

2. The Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-2, Last Week: #2)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 12-9) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 12-9)

3. SCU (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-3, Last Week: #3)

Frankie Kazarian (Overall: 16-6) & Scorpio Sky (Overall: 16-7)

4. Lucha Bros (2020 Tag Team Record: 1-2, Last Week: #4)

Pentagon Jr. (Overall: 10-9) & Rey Fenix (Overall: 11-9)

5. Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 3-3, Last Week: #5)

Trent (Overall: 9-13) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 8-11)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (Last Week: Champions)