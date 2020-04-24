As seen in the graphics below, AEW has released the sixteenth set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of April 24, 2020.

AEW usually releases the rankings on Wednesday mornings, ahead of the weekly Dynamite episode, but this week they released the charts on Friday evening.

The men's rankings saw Cody Rhodes go from #2 to #1, taking the top spot from Jake Hager. Hager, who lost to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley last week, is down to #5 this week. Darby Allin went from #5 to #3 while AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega went from #4 to #2. Lance Archer debuted on the men's division chart this week at #4. Chris Jericho was knocked off the charts this week after placing #3 last week.

Hikaru Shida once again took the #1 spot in the women's rankings this week. Kris Statlander and Yuka Sakazaki kept their spots on the chart while Britt Baker and Riho traded the #4 and #5 spots in the women's division rankings. The tag team division rankings stayed the same this week.

AEW has also announced the Wrestler of the Week for this week. Darby Allin got the nod after his win over Sammy Guevara on Wednesday's Dynamite episode. Allin advanced in the tournament to crown the first-ever AEW TNT Champion with the win.

You can see the tweets on the rankings and the Wrestler of the Week below:

AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of April 24, 2020

1. Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 7-1, Overall: 14-6-1, Last Week: #2)

2. Kenny Omega (2020 Singles Record: 4-0, Overall: 20-7, Last Week: #4)

3. Darby Allin (2020 Singles Record: 5-2, Overall: 10-9-1, Last Week: #5)

4. Lance Archer (2020 Singles Record: 3-0, Overall: 3-0, Last Week: N/A)

5. Jake Hager (2020 Singles Record: 4-1, Overall: 5-1, Last Week: #1)

Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 9-1, Overall: 14-2-1, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of April 24, 2020

1. Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 7-1, Overall: 12-5, Last Week: #1)

2. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 2-3, Overall: 6-6, Last Week: #2)

3. Yuka Sakazaki (2020 Singles Record: 1-1, Overall: 1-4, Last Week: #3)

4. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 3-3, Overall: 11-7, Last Week: #4)

5. Riho (2020 Singles Record: 3-3, Overall: 11-6, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 4-1, Overall: 9-4, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of April 24, 2020

1. The Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-0, Last Week: #1)

Evil Uno (Overall: 9-3) & Stu Grayson (Overall: 9-4)

2. The Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-2, Last Week: #2)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 12-9) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 12-9)

3. Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 4-3, Last Week: #3)

Trent (Overall: 10-14) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 9-12)

4. SCU (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-3, Last Week: #4)

Frankie Kazarian (Overall: 16-6) & Scorpio Sky (Overall: 16-7)

5. Lucha Bros (2020 Tag Team Record: 1-2, Last Week: #5)

Pentagon Jr. (Overall: 10-9) & Rey Fenix (Overall: 11-9)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 6-0 Last Week: Champions)

Kenny Omega (Overall: 20-7) & Adam Page (Overall: 13-9)

