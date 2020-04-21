Welcome to Wrestling Inc's recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW's YouTube Channel. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda:
Under one hour till #AEWDark begins!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 21, 2020
?? Your match card ??
The Star of the Show @annajay___ vs. @thePenelopeFord w/ @TheKipSabian @JoeAlonzoJr vs. the #AmericanNightmare @CodyRhodes w/ @TheBrandiRhodes.
Watch #AEWDark 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8. pic.twitter.com/PO3bL8aht2
Penelope Ford (w/ Kip Sabian) vs. Anna Jay
Cody (w/ Brandi Rhodes) vs. Joe Alonzo
To view last week's recap, click here
Our live coverage will begin shortly. Stay tuned!