AEW has announced two matches for this week's Dark episode.

Dark will continue to feature AEW stars going up against local Georgia indie talents this week as "Big Shotty" Lee Johnson and Fearless Musa face The Best Friends in tag team action. Jimmy Havoc will also be in action as he goes up against local indie talent Shawn Dean.

AEW Dark airs each week at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. For those who missed it, you can see last Tuesday's episode above.

AEW tweeted the following for tomorrow's episode: