AEW conducted their latest television tapings at QT Marshall's gym in Norcross, GA last week. As Wrestling Inc. first reported, the company reportedly filmed enough footage to last through mid-May.

Now that All Elite Wrestling's busy taping schedule concluded last Thursday, the company will be shut down indefinitely going forward, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

It was noted how the status of AEW's annual Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 23rd is uncertain as well. The idea of an empty arena show has been brought up, however, company officials are unsure if they will even be able to book a venue with the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. The AEW roster could also face numerous issues attempting to travel to the arena for the event.

The television crew and roster of superstars stayed consistent throughout last week's television tapings in Norcross, GA. AEW officials were adamant that performers from New York and California, two hot spots for the virus, were not included in the ongoing production of the show.

Meltzer noted how AEW's Founder and President, Tony Khan, offered accommodations provided by the company to any superstar that desired to stay in Jacksonville during the first set of tapings. AEW referee Aubrey Edwards, who is originally from the Seattle area, was among the staff that accepted the temporary housing offer.