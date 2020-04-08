It looks like the 2020 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view may not take place as originally scheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AEW had Double Or Nothing scheduled for Saturday, May 23 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada, near Las Vegas. However, MGM Resorts International announced on Sunday that they are temporarily suspending operations at all Vegas properties until further notice, effective Tuesday. Casino operations are set to close on Monday, followed by hotel operations. MGM will not be taking reservations prior to May 1.

MGM Chairman & CEO Jim Murren said the temporary closures are for "the good of our employees, guests and communities."

"It is now apparent that this is a public health crisis that requires major collective action if we are to slow its progression," Murren said. "We will plan to reopen our resorts as soon as it (is) safe to do so and we will continue to support our employees, guests, and communities in every way that we can during this period of closure."

MGM said it will be announcing more details on closing procedures, timelines and other issues related to the temporary suspension of operations soon.

MGM's announcement came shortly after the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) issued new guidance that recommends organizers cancel or postpone in-person events with more than 50 people for the next 8 weeks.

AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 was scheduled to feature the finals of the TNT Title tournament, with the inaugural champion being crowned.

Stay tuned for updates on AEW Double Or Nothing 2020.