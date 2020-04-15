Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

- Jake Roberts hypes up Lance Archer, says when he walks into a place, he commands attention. Believes Archer is going to enjoy the tournament. Says Colt Cabana has skills, but not enough to beat the animal that is Archer.

- Chris Jericho returns to commentary with Tony Schiavone.

- Colt Cabana cuts a promo about beating the expectations of some individuals, realizes he can be a bit over the top in the match, but he know he can be a winner. Says Archer has been dominant overseas, but he has been doing the same thing for many, many years. Says he's gambling on himself, and gambling to become the TNT Champion.

Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana (TNT Championship Tournament Match)

Archer makes his way around ringside and drops one of the wrestlers in the crowd. Archer in the ring and throws a big shot at Cabana. Colt recovers and gets in a few moves, but is taken right back down to the mat. Archer misses a kick, Cabana knocks him to the floor. Cabana looks to fly, but Archer moves away to gather himself. Back in the ring, Cabana gets a wristlock, goes for a splash in the corner, Archer catches him in midair and sends him down to the mat.



Archer misses a strike, Cabana with some chops that do nothing. Archer chokes Cabana with his foot in the corner. Slingshot splash by Archer, cover, two. Archer with a boot to the face. Cabana tries to build some momentum, but down he goes again. Archer leaps off the second rope, nobody home. Cabana with some elbow strikes, hurricanrana, flying elbow in the corner.



Cabana with a small splash, pin, two-count. Cabana with some punches, throws an elbow strike, but Archer with a pounce. Archer slams his opponent to the mat and hits black out for the victory.

Winner: Lancer Archer via Pinfall

- At the dentist office, Baker (with a brace over her nose from her Shida Match) talks about the rules of being a role model. "Always fight fair" as she refers to her fighting on despite Shida using "dirty tactics" that caused a deviated septum.



- Ariel Helwani and Taz give their picks for tonight's Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager No Holds Barred Championship Match. Helwani going with Hager, Taz picks Moxley.

Britt Baker vs. Cassandra Golden

Baker with a big superkick and does some taunting. She then chokes Golden along the bottom rope. She puts her teeth around the bottom rope and then stomps her head down on it, cover, and this one is already over.

Winner: Britt Baker via Pinfall