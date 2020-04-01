Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite from Parts Unknown, beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

- Couple wrestlers are at ringside (Kip Sabian, Jimmy Havoc, Gunn Club, Britt Baker and Penelope Ford). Cody (with his dog Pharaoh) joins Tony Schiavone at commentary. Dasha is handling ring announcing. Hikaru Shida in action tonight.

- The other TNT Championship Tournament matches are announced Kip Sabian vs. Dustin Rhodes, Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana. The tournament will get going next week.

Kenny Omega vs. Trent (with Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy)

Trent taking control of the early part of the match, double knees drop Trent, big strike. Kenny returns fire, drops Trent, kick to the back, and then a bunch of stomps. Omega charges into the corner, eats a back elbow. Trent with a standing double stomp and Omega heads out to the floor. Trent with a big second rope moonsault to the floor. Best Friends with a big hug. Omega sneaks back into the ring and hits a flip over the top rope on all three guys.



Omega wants a hug from Orange, and he was going to do it, but Taylor pulls him away. Omega plants Trent in the middle of the ring, cover, two. Omega with a backbreaker, stomp to the chest, and continues to control the pace. Trent stomps on Omega's recently injured hand and continues to work on it. Trent stomps on the hand some more on the apron, looks to drive the knee, but Omega moves. Omega with a suplex out on the floor.



The two brawl on the outside, Omega throws Trent spine-first into a building post. Back in the ring, Omega with a neckbreaker over the knee, pin, two-count. Trent recovers and hits a tornado DDT, running elbow in the corner, chop to the back, and hits a nice sliding german suplex. Back from break the two chop away at each other with five minutes left in the match. Omega with a big v-trigger, Trent lands a piledriver! Goes for the cover, two-count. Trent misses a knee strike, goes for another tornado DDT, no, Omega with a big snap dragon suplex.



Omega looks for another suplex, Trent lands some big back elbow and a lariat. Omega hits a powerbomb, v-trigger lands. Three minutes remain in the match. Both wrestlers end up on the apron. Trent with a few chops. Omega sends him into the ring. Omega up top, Trent goes up and hits an overhead release suplex! Big knee by Trent, cover, two. Omega landed pretty rough on his shoulder after that top rope suplex. One minute left. Omega reverses a move, hits v-trigger, one winged angel, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Kenny Omega via Pinfall

- Post-match, Omega helps Trent up and they shake hands.

- Recap of Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho's confrontation.

- Vignette for Hikaru Shida, showing multiple clips from her previous matches.

Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jayy

The two tie up and go right to the ropes. Shida with the clean break, they do it again, Jayy breaks clean but then whips her hair at Shida and walks away. Shida with a shoulder tackle. Each wrestler with a reversal, Jayy hits a dropkick, looks for an exploder suplex, but Shida blocks it. Jayy grabs Shida by the hair, kick to the stomach, but then eats a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Cassidy and Taylor are at ringside now. Britt Baker talking some smack to Shida, Shida approaches her and Baker tells her "six feet of distance!"



Shida heads back into the ring, takes a couple shots, and Shida returns the favor. Shida asking for some shots, Shida lands a big elbow, dropping her opponent. Jayy with a heel kick, another kick to the hamstring, flipping neckbreaker, cover, two. Jayy tries for another kick, blocked, rolls up Shida, two-count. Tries for a backslide, two, Shida with a kick, no, schoolboy for two, but Shida goes right into a submission. Jayy gets to the ropes quickly though. Shida with a suplex, cover, two. Big knee to the back of the head, falcon arrow, cover, and that will do it.



Winner: Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

- Post-match, Baker talking more trash to Shida while eating a sandwich. She has a shoe in the other hand to keep Shida away. Kip Sabian takes a selfie when the two are jawing. Shida heads over to the other side to gather her entrance gear and head to the back.