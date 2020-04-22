Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

- Cody sits at a control center and runs down the different opponents in the TNT Championship Tournament. Cody hypes the title TNT Championship, noting they are adding another major title within the company's first year. Cody talks about complacency at the top and says no one in the tournament has that, they all have "will."

- Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone run down tonight's show that features Matt Hardy from the Hard Compound, Kenny Omega in action, Scorpio Sky talks about his journey to AEW, Jimmy Havoc vs. Orange Cassidy, and hear an update from MJF.

Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin (TNT Championship Tournament Match)

Before Allin can even get to the ring, Guevara attacks Allin and beats him up around ringside. Guevara then gets a steel ladder and bridges it from the barricade to the apron. Guevara lays Allin down on the ladder, Guevara climbs to the top rope, hits a big splash straight down on Allin. Ringside Phsycian checking on Allin as we go to break. When we come back, Guevara picks up Allin, tosses him in the ring. Match finally starts, cover on Allin, two.



Allin gets put up on the top rope, Guevara gets knocked down, Allin then rips off Guevara's boot and applies a reverse ankle lock. Allin with a chop block, followed by some headbutts to the ankle. Guevara boots Allin, springboard cutter on his opponent. Allin with a heel hook as blood trickles out of Allin's nose. Both wrestlers up, Guevara with a kick to the face, pin, two. Allin rolls out to the floor. Looks like Guevara is bleeding from the mouth now.



Guevara out on the floor, Allin goes for a suicide dive, nobody home, and Allin crashes into the barricade. Guevara dumps him in the ring, climbs up to the top rope, hits a 630 senton. Allin up, hits an over the top stunner, tries for a springboard, caught in midair, Guevara looks for a big knee, Allin counters into the last supper (the tricky pin he's used recently) for the victory.

Winner: Darby Allin via pinfall to advance to the Semis against Cody

One by one. The circle that is internal will fall.

Damascus & @MATTHARDYBRAND have a strong message for the #InnerCircle#AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/9Xwf0aQJzn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 23, 2020



- "Broken" Matt Hardy welcomes the fans in. Hardy says he gave Chris Jericho an invite to his Hardy Compound for the Elite Deletion and has yet to hear back from Jericho. He instead saw some Bubbly Bunch segment that completely ignored him. Matt then invites Sammy Guevara to the compound to do Jericho's dirty work. Matt believes maybe his broken side is just too intense for Chris Jericho, maybe Matt Hardy needs to speak to Chris Jericho. A more subdued Hardy talks about how Jericho was so bothered that when Matt showed up and stood by his friends. He called them the pillars of AEW. Matt then realized if the pillars are knocked out, it would cause chaos and that would benefit Jericho greatly. Matt says he wants to protect AEW's concept of changing wrestling for the better. Matt then reiterates he'll take on Guevara and anyone else in the group before he finally gets his hands on Jericho. Back to the show, Jericho says Matt should shut his mouth before the Inner Circle shows up to his compound.

Kenny Omega vs. Alan Angels

Jericho talks about Omega, says he's beaten Kenny every time they've faced each other. Tony reminds him of the Tokyo Dome, Jericho says he should have won that. In the ring, Omega with a shoulder tackle, looks for a snap dragon suplex, Angels slips under, but eats a chop and then a headbutt. Angels with a couple strikes, hits a running senton, tries for another one, but Omega lifts up the knees. Omega with a backbreaker, cover, two.



Omega continues to swing away, Angels returns fire with some more punches. Big lariat by Omega. Angels trips Omega up with the ring skirt, hits a springboard dropkick, throws a spinning kick, heads up to the top rope, leaps, lands on his feet. Omega takes a flurry of kicks, but finally hits a snap dragon suplex. V-trigger hits, cover, two. Omega with another v-trigger, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Kenny Omega via Pinfall

"You're special. There is a gift that you have."

The story of @scorpiosky and his life long journey in professional wrestling.#AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/jtigstS5AM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 23, 2020



- We hear from Scorpio Sky talking about his journey to AEW. Sky said a back problem nearly stop his wrestling dream. Sky wrestled for years and wondered if this was what he really should be doing. He decided to give it one more shot and that's when he formed SCU with Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian.

- Look back at Dustin Rhodes saying he'll retire if he doesn't beat Kip Sabian in tonight's match.

- We see clips from Matt Jackson vs. Nick Jackson in the 200th episode of Being the Elite.

Orange Cassidy (with Best Friends) vs. Jimmy Havoc

Havoc attacks Cassidy right off the bat and beats up Cassidy. Takes his jacket off and tosses it to Penelope Ford in the crowd and she stomps on it. Havoc then takes Cassidy's shirt off and chokes him with it. Out on the floor, Cassidy gets thrown into the barricade and then crotched down on it. Havoc with a vertical suplex to the floor. Chops to Cassidy's chest.