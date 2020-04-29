Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

* Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin (TNT Championship Tournament Semi-Final Match)

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer (TNT Championship Tournament Semi-Final Match)

* Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt

* Best Friends vs. Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc (No DQ/No Count-Out Match)

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak