Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT and was taped in Norcross, Georgia.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

* Sammy Guevara vs. Sugar D

* Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor

* Britt Baker will be in action

* Shawn Spears will be in action

* Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana (First Round TNT Championship Tournament Match)

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Jake Hager (Empty Arena No Holds Barred Championship Match)