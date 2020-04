Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT and was taped in Norcross, Georgia.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin (TNT Championship Tournament Semi-Final Match)

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer (TNT Championship Tournament Semi-Final Match)

* Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt

* Best Friends vs. Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc (No DQ/No Count-Out Match)

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak