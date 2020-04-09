As noted, last night's AEW Dynamite episode on TNT saw Matt Hardy respond to Chris Jericho's comments from last week and invite the leader of The Inner Circle to his Hardy Compound for an "Elite Deletion" match, which sounds like it would be similar to his previous Ultimate Deletion match at the Compound.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio by Dave Meltzer that the "Elite Deletion" match is not a sure thing, but it is absolutely under consideration.

There's no word yet on why they did the promo with the challenge if it's still being decided on, but that was the answer given when asked - that it is still being considered for a future taping at Matt's home in North Carolina.

Hardy is standing with The Elite in the feud against The Inner Circle, and AEW reportedly still has plans for a ten-man "Blood & Guts" match to take place at some point with Hardy, Cody Rhodes, Matt Jackson, and AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara. There's no word yet on when that match will take place either, but at one point it was scheduled for late March but pulled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

