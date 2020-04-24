AEW will likely return to live programming with their weekly Dynamite show on TNT in the next few weeks, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The current plan is for AEW to resume tapings at their home base of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL beginning May 6, according to the Observer. AEW is returning to Florida as the state recently opened up for sporting events with national audiences, which is what allowed WWE to resume operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

AEW currently has enough content taped to carry them for several more weeks, which was taped recently in Georgia. The Observer noted that the plan right now is for AEW to go back either weekly or more often starting on May 6 from Jacksonville.

The episodes beginning May 6 will begin the hard push for the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 23. AEW officials expect to have about twice as many talents available for the next set of tapings as some were not brought to the Georgia tapings because they lived in areas heavily impacted by COVID-19. Some of those talents started quarantining earlier this week as officials wanted two weeks of quarantine before bringing people in from those coronavirus hot zones.

The next shows will reportedly focus on talents that are working Double Or Nothing.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

