- NJPW has released the full Atlanta show from this past February on its NJPW English channel. The main event was Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Juice Robinson and David Finlay, which you can see below.

- On this past Wednesday's Dynamite, Best Friends (with Orange Cassidy) defeated Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa with Nakazawa taking the pin. During the match, Cassidy did a suicide dive on Omega, which referee Aubrey Edwards clearly saw. Typically, this would have been a DQ for outside interference, but the match continued on.

"I fell," Cassidy wrote in response to what happened.

Chuck Taylor then noted he was supposed to get Edwards' attention during that spot, "Haha, I was supposed to distract her, but I forgot, whoops."

@RefAubrey sooooo we're just going to act like you didnt see this DQ from @orangecassidy? ??????

You are still my favorite ?!#aew pic.twitter.com/vFEuYBOrjp — Shaeden (@DrealityChaser) April 9, 2020