AEW is set to have on-site medical testing when they resume live TV Dynamite TV tapings from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida next Wednesday.

Excalibur, Jim Ross and Taz revealed the news during last night's AEW Dynamite post-show on YouTube, which you can see above. It was noted that every person who enters the building will be subjected to these medical tests.

"That's something that was insisted upon by our management team," Excalibur revealed. "If we are going to resume these things, we need to keep everybody as safe as possible."

There's no word yet on if AEW will be testing for the actual COVID-19 virus. As we've noted, WWE has required medical tests for their TV tapings at the closed-set Performance Center, among other safety measures. Those tests include fever checks, weekly forms that ask questions about potential exposure, and more.

Sports leagues with national audiences, which covers AEW and WWE, were allowed to operate as essential businesses in the state of Florida, but they must follow certain guidelines to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

You can see the comments below: