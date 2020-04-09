Despite being buried by The Undertaker WWE's first-ever "Boneyard Match" during Night One of WrestleMania 36, AJ Styles is alive and well.

AJ issued his first social media comments on Wednesday night to plug his Mixer live gaming stream.

As seen below, AJ posted an Instagram photo of his fist sticking out of the "Boneyard" dirt and wrote, "I'm alive on mixer.com/STYLESCLASH"

Styles also discussed the match with Taker as he opened Wednesday's stream with fans. He said he was thrilled with how well the match was received by fans online.

"The match was different, no doubt about it," Styles said (H/T to ComicBook.com). "I told you it was going to be. You never know what you're going to get sometimes. I was very pleased with it. I think the majority of wrestling fans, the WWE Universe, was happy with it. For every 100, there were maybe two or three [fans] that didn't like it."

He later added, "It was a great match, I really enjoyed it. I hope I'm able to do it again. I don't know, but it'd be nice."

AJ also said he hopes once things go back to normal as far as the coronavirus pandemic goes, he hopes WWE can make SummerSlam in August feel like the WrestleMania of the year.

You can see AJ's full Instagram post below: