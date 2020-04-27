Tonight's WWE RAW on the USA Network saw referee Aja Smith (Aja Perera) make her main roster debut.

The former SHINE Tag Team Champion and SHINE Nova Champion was signed by WWE back in February, but to work as a referee and not a wrestler. WWE touted her signing as the first full-time African American female referee. She has worked WWE NXT events ever since then.

Aja called tonight's RAW singles match between Bobby Lashley and NXT Superstar Denzel Dejournette. Lashley easily won that match.

Dejournette made his RAW debut on the April 6 episode with a loss to Seth Rollins. He then lost to Sheamus on the April 17 SmackDown on FOX episode.

Below are a few shots of Aja and Denzel on tonight's RAW: