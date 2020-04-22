One of the most interesting parts of being a pro wrestler is traveling on planes. Sometimes you have to take a bag with you featuring a number of items you'll be wearing to the ring. For a WWE star, there have always been rumors and wild stories about traveling. Some involve titles having to be presented to the world.

On a recent episode of A Little Late With Lilly Singh, Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Paige were on the program. Lily asked about travel and having to carry around titles. When asking Alexa first, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was forced to hold her Women's Title title during her flight.

"You have to take it everywhere," Alexa went on to say. "It's like, 'Oh my gosh, I won a title,' and they are like yes, now you have to carry it through TSA. It can get you into weird, embarrassing situations. It always has to be on a carry-on... I was putting my bag in the overhead and my bag just wouldn't fit. The guys like, 'Excuse me, miss, you need to check your bag,' and I was like no no, no no, it'll fit. He's like you need to take something out of your bag and of course, the only thing that I can take out was the title and then of course miraculously my bag fit. I had to sit there and be that person, that in case you didn't know I'm the champ, I'm sitting in my airport seat with my title."

Sometimes, the titles aren't the most important things in the bag that cause controversy. Paige has had to deal with her unique look causing some trouble.

"Obviously, when you check your bags, I had my championship in it. But they were all focused on my jacket," Paige stated. "I had a crap-ton of stones on it... Obviously there's a lot of metal, the woman pulls it out and she's just like, 'What is this?' I'm like it's my jacket, and she's like that's a very spiky jacket are you going to use that as a weapon... You think I'm going to come on the plane and just start attacking people with my jacket? We literally had a crowd of people inspecting my jacket. I said I promise you I'm not using this as a weapon I actually wear this thing. In the end, they were like, 'oh, it's just a jacket, you can go through.'"

As far as Natalya, who is known for her cats and selfies on Total Divas, the former women's champion mixed those two together for an unforgettable story.

"I was actually in the kitchen, not unusual for me to be taking selfies," Natalya stated. "Everybody probably knows I'm a selfie queen. I was taking selfies with my cat 2pawz... When I won the SmackDown Women's Championship I was in the kitchen taking selfies with the cat and I almost missed my flight. I'm not even going to make check-in, I literally have to go with a carry-on or I'm going to miss a flight. I'm going to have to explain to talent relations and WWE why I'm not able to defend this title at a PPV because I was taking selfies with my cat."

