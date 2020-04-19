WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss spoke with Sports Illustrated to help promote WWE's new Fight Like A Girl series where WWE Stars are paired with a woman for a 10-week training session towards physical and mental improvement. Bliss has been very open about her mental and body image illnesses, noting it's something she still has to battle each day.

"I take it day-by-day," Bliss said. "Dealing with eating disorders, anxiety, and depression, I'm no stranger to mental illness. Every few years, I deal with a really bad spell of depression. You have to know it doesn't have to overtake your life. Mental illness can dictate someone's entire life. I put myself in a position to be in the public eye, but I'm doing what I love. I've gone to therapy, I've done everything I can do to get my brain in a healthy place."

Bliss noted that she prefers to wear a t-shirt when she wrestles, partly due to being self-conscious, but also to get her merchandise some more TV time.

"There are some things I still do — I still wear my t-shirt when I wrestle," Bliss stated. "One, it's to promote merch because I think it's cute, and two, because I'm always going to be that self-conscious person. But I don't let it dictate my life like I used to."

Switching gears a bit, Bliss was asked about WWE's decision to move forward with shows, despite the current cornavirus pandemic that has shut down most sports and brought the world to almost a complete halt.

"If we can help people escape reality for a couple minutes, then it's worth it," Bliss said. "It's a very unfortunate situation going on right now in the world, so I'm trying to stay positive. WWE is taking all the precautions to make sure everyone at our shows is safe. For me, it's also nice that I can spend time at home with my family and my animals. That's my positive way of looking at it."

Bliss and Nikki Cross won the tag titles earlier this month at WrestleMania 36 against The Kabuki Warriors.