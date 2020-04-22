It appears as if the ever-moving UFC 249 event now has a location, but the planned three-title-fight lineup will be missing a championship bout.

According to a report by MMA Fighting, the May 9 return of the Octagon will take place in Florida. Fighters will head to Jacksonville before being taken to the exact location for the fight card, which remains unknown.

Florida recently deemed the WWE an essential business, allowing them to produce live television shows from the state. That order also includes MMA, opening the door for the UFC.

The event, however, must remain closed to the general public, according to the executive order issued by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Amanda Nunes, the UFC female bantamweight and featherweight champion, will not be defending her featherweight title against Felicia Spencer as previously announced. Nunes told CBS Sports that she does not feel ready for the bout.

"I don't think this is the right time for me," she said. "Let this coronavirus pass a little bit so I can have a full camp."

The card will remain strong with two championship matches, as Tony Ferguson meets Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight belt and Henry Cejudo defends his bantamweight title vs. Dominick Cruz.