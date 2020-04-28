As noted, WWE announced after RAW that Apollo Crews has been pulled from the men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match on May 10 due to a storyline knee injury he suffered during last night's title match with WWE United States Champion Andrade.

Andrade took to Twitter to taunt Crews today, issuing an apology for the injury.

He wrote, "Sorry, for hurting you @WWEApollo [fist emoji x 3]"

There's no word yet on who will replace Apollo in the MITB match, but we will keep you updated. The men's MITB match currently features Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, Daniel Bryan, and King Baron Corbin. Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler will air during Friday's SmackDown on FOX to determine the final blue brand spot.

Crews has not commented on the storyline injury as of this writing. You can see Andrade's full tweet below: