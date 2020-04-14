Angel Garza's fiancée Zaide Lozano made another appearance on WWE TV during last night's RAW on the USA Network.

Lozano, who is a TV host in Mexico, appeared as a ringside photographer as Garza made his ring entrance for the singles win over WWE NXT Superstar Tehuti Miles. Garza came out with a rose in his teeth, then stopped at Lozano to kiss her and give her the rose. The RAW announce team did not acknowledge who Lozano was.

Lozano appeared on NXT TV this past December as Garza proposed to her in the middle of the ring following his NXT Cruiserweight Title win. She said yes and the happy couple is due to tie the knot soon.

Lozano has acknowledged on Twitter that she was the ringside photographer for last night's pre-match segment.

Below are a few shots from last night's RAW, along with photos and videos from the December NXT episode:

La latina está en la casa baby ???? https://t.co/ArrnrwmBiT — Zaide Lozano (@zaidelozano) April 14, 2020