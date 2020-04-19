Former Impact star Angelina Love shared a little story about her winning the Knockouts Championship for the first time.

Angelina won the title at LockDown on this day in 2009 after defeating Taylor Wilde and Awesome Kong. She explained on Twitter that she had no clue where she was or what was going on. In her run with promotion, she won the title a total of six times.

She tweeted, "If you can't tell from this video, I had NO CLUE where I was or what was going on. Props to @MeanQueenK (tied to the cage) and #TaylorWilde for carrying this to the end ????. Wish I had a better story for my first major title win."

Angelina Love is currently working at Ring of Honor. She's part of the group The Allure with Mandy Leon and former Impact star Velvet Sky.

Below you can watch the video: