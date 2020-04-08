Ring of Honor announced Angelina Love has re-signed with the company.

"I am extremely happy to have re-signed with Ring Of Honor," Love said. "I'm very happy working here and look forward to continuing to take the women's division to new heights this year and beyond. The Allüre will continue to dominate. Just watch."

Love is a one-time Women of Honor World Champion and returned to ROH last April at G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden as part of the group, The Allure, along with Mandy Leon and Velvet Sky.

