As noted, this week's post-WrestleMania 36 WWE RAW episode saw Apollo Crews return to the red brand from SmackDown. He wrestled Aleister Black in a lengthy match but lost.

The decision to move Crews back to RAW was made last week, according to PWInsider. Crews vs. Black was taped last Friday at the empty WWE Performance Center, separate from the rest of the RAW tapings for this week's broadcast on the USA Network.

The storyline behind Apollo's roster change, noted by Tom Phillips on commentary, was that he was brought back to RAW via Draft picks that were about to expire. Crews was sent to SmackDown in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup last April, and stayed on the blue brand through the 2019 WWE Draft in the fall. He's officially back on the RAW roster now.

Crews has not commented on his return to the red brand, but he has re-tweeted comments from Kevin Owens, Billie Kay, and Peyton Royce, as seen below. He also tweeted the "#Raw" hashtag, and re-tweeted an official WWE tweet that said Crews was putting on a "statement match" in the bout against Black.