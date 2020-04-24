There has been some speculation that WWE is keeping Drake Maverick but that is not the case, according to new reports from PWInsider and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Maverick was released last week along with other talents and that release was legitimate, and still stands.

Drake revealed when he was released that the company was allowing him to work his last three matches in the tournament to crown a WWE NXT Interim Cruiserweight Champion. He lost to Jake Atlas on this week's NXT episode, and will face Tony Nese in another tournament match next Wednesday.

WWE is now doing an angle where they work Maverick's release into a storyline, but as of this week the release still stands. NXT saw Maverick cut multiple emotional promos on how he was fighting to save his job, and that if that didn't work, he would leave the company as the new champion.

On a related note, it was reported earlier this week how Sarah Logan was planned to be used in a segment during Monday's RAW episode, but plans were changed at the last minute. Logan, who was backstage at RAW, was also cut last week with the others. The Observer reports that Logan was booked to be used in "a few segments" on this week's RAW. WWE is not planning to keep her employed, but the idea was that since they are still paying her during her 90-day non-compete period, then they would use her if there was a reason to.

There's still no word yet on what WWE had planned for Logan on RAW. WWE scripted her name into a few promos, related to the Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott match and the Shayna Baszler arm breaker storyline, since the idea was that Logan would be used for a short while. The decision was then made to pull Logan from the show, but they kept her name in the promos. The Observer believed that Logan may have been used in a segment with The Viking Raiders as she is married to Erik. The dropped segments may still take place next week, or we could see Logan brought back in some other capacity while they wait for her non-compete to expire.

As of this week, Maverick and Logan are both scheduled to be officially done with WWE once their 90-day non-compete clauses expire on July 15. WWE may use some of the released talents during these 90 days because they are paying them, if the wrestler hasn't already earned their downside money.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

