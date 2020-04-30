There has been a lot of internal praise for AEW stars Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends for their work together as of late, according to PWInsider.

Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent wrestled four times in a 24 hour period for the recent TV tapings in Georgia. It was noted that just about everyone involved, including enhancement talents, put in "a ton of work" to make everything work. The recent tapings in Georgia were described as a "big bonding experience" for the talents who were there.

On a related note, AEW has a lot of plans in place to use Matt Hardy's "Broken Universe" in the near future, according to PWInsider. Hardy will return to Dynamite next Wednesday as the company returns to Florida for live TV. Hardy is set to team with AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega to face Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.