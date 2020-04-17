As speculated after the recent attack on WWE RAW, the current plan is for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to defend against Seth Rollins at the Money In the Bank pay-per-view on May 10, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Current plans for the MITB pay-per-view also call for "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, Tamina Snuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, The Viking Raiders vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, plus a Triple Threat with The Miz and John Morrison vs. The Usos vs. The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

The Money In the Bank pay-per-view will also feature two MITB ladder matches. The winners will be able to challenge for the titles on their brands.

Asuka, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax have qualified for the six-woman ladder match. Naomi vs. Dana Brooke will take place tonight during SmackDown on FOX as the first blue brand women's qualifying match. Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan will also air tonight as the first blue brand qualifier for the men's ladder match. RAW on Monday will also feature three qualifiers - Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy, MVP vs. Apollo Crews, and Austin Theory vs. Aleister Black.

Regarding two of the blue brand title matches mentioned above, tonight's SmackDown on FOX will feature The Miz defending the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat with Jey Uso and Big E. WrestleMania 36 saw Morrison retain the titles over Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso in another Triple Threat. Tonight's SmackDown will also feature Sasha Banks vs. Tamina with Tamina earning a title shot from Bayley if she wins.

We noted before that WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross agreed to defend against Carmella and Brooke on last week's show. It looks like that match will happen at the pay-per-view as well.

Money In the Bank was previously scheduled for the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland but it was changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will now air from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.