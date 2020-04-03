WWE officials were still working on the final line-ups for both nights of WrestleMania 36 this week, but word is that two of the bigger gimmick matches will air on different nights.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that both of the "off location" matches will likely air on different nights. That would be the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles, and the Firefly Fun House Match between John Cena and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

It's also believed that the two main title matches will also air on different nights - Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns' replacement vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg. The same is likely for the two top women's matches - Charlotte Flair vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, and Shayna Baszler vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Stay tuned for updates on the WrestleMania 36 card, and be sure to join us on Saturday at 6pm ET and Sunday at 6pm ET for live coverage, beginning with the Kickoff pre-shows.