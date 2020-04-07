WWE reportedly filmed all of their recent Performance Center RAW episodes before WrestleMania 36 Night One and Night Two were taped at the same empty venue. Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Live that WWE filmed shows out of order because of issues related to the set and the time crunch they were under.

The WrestleMania 36 set was significantly different from the RAW set, and it's believed that WWE was in a big hurry to get everything taped before the coronavirus stay-at-home order went into affect in Florida last week. It appears they didn't have the time to tape WrestleMania, tear that set down, put the RAW set back up, and do all that over again, so they taped out of order before WrestleMania 36 was even filmed.

While Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton were present for the post-WrestleMania RAW, WWE did the RAW commentary in post-production with Phillips and Saxton, who also called the red brand matches at WrestleMania 36 live. They were at the arena Michael Cole has been doing SmackDown commentary live, as he called the WrestleMania 36 blue brand matches with 2020 WWE Hall of Famer JBL.