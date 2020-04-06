Despite their appearances at WrestleMania 36, Shayna Baszler and Bianca Belair are both still on the WWE NXT roster as of this writing.

We noted after WrestleMania 36 Night Two that Baszler and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch both indicated that their feud would be continuing, despite Becky's win. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there are plans for the Baszler vs. Lynch feud to continue.

The finish of the Baszler vs. Belair match was reportedly done to protect Baszler. It wasn't clear if Baszler vs. Lynch will continue into the next WWE pay-per-view, Money In the Bank on May 10, but WrestleMania 36 wasn't the last we've seen of these two going at it.

Regarding Belair, it wasn't actually reported that she will be called up to the main roster with RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, but it was speculated on Observer Radio as the call-up has been planned for some time. As noted, Belair made her second WrestleMania appearance on Night Two as she took out Zelina Vega after Vega attacked Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The attack came after Ford and Dawkins retained their titles over Austin Theory and Angel Garza.

This was Belair's second WrestleMania appearance as she previously competed in the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 in 2018. Belair is married to Ford.