The post-WrestleMania 36 edition of WWE RAW ended with new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre retaining his title over Big Show in the main event. WWE noted that the match was taped around 20 minutes after Drew's big title win over Brock Lesnar.

The footage didn't air until RAW but WWE noted that McIntyre came back to the ring for an interview with Sarah Schreiber, after getting his custom title plates installed. Drew was then interrupted by the returning Big Show, who wanted the first title shot.

The segment with Show and McIntyre was done to show how strong McIntyre was coming out of the WrestleMania 36 win, according to PWInsider. The idea was that Drew overcame the massive Big Show, despite being physically spent from going to war with Lesnar "just 20 minutes before" that. The idea was to show McIntyre beating two of WWE's biggest Superstars, Lesnar and Show, in succession.

There's no word yet on what WWE has next for McIntyre, but we should have a better idea after this week's TV tapings and Monday's RAW. Show was likely used because he lives in the Florida area.

For those who missed it, you can see the confrontation and match with Show vs. McIntyre above & below.