Earlier this week, both the men and women of WWE did the "Don't Rush Challenge" that took over social media. The challenge is meant to show people, including celebrities and random fans, becoming the best version of themselves in just a matter of seconds.

The women's video included: Sasha Banks, Naomi, Nia Jax, Zelina Vega, Tamina Snuka, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Liv Morgan, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Carmella, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Bianca Belair, and Lana.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss wasn't involved because she said on Twitter, "I didn't want to do my makeup."

Another not involved in the video was WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch who has since done her own, which you can see below. Lynch covers up the camera, but when she moves her hand, she looks the same, says "no," tosses her phone, and sits back down.