Charlotte Flair won the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble and decided to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 for the NXT Women's Championship. This marks the first time ever that an NXT Championship will be defended at a WrestleMania.

During an interview with Vicente Betran from ViBe & Wrestling, Becky Lynch was asked about the match and the idea of having the championship defended at WrestleMania this year.

"Its pretty cool," Lynch said. "I wonder if an NXT person should have gotten the chance to fight for it but this is the way things fall or the way things are privileged. It's awesome to see that it's defended at WrestleMania and to see where it's come now."

Lynch noted that there was a bit of a lull in the NXT women's division, but she's excited for where it is now.

"There was a low for women in NXT for a little while and now it's up again and it's super strong and it makes me feel super excited because there's a lot of competitors that I could see that challenge me for the title and offer me some good fights," Lynch stated. " nd then realize that The Man is just on a whole different level. Being in NXT and growing that way and changing the landscape of it forever and of women's wrestling forever is hugely important to me."

Lynch pinned Ronda Rousey to win both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship. Despite making history with Rousey, Lynch said that she does not care to see her return to the company.

"Leave her at home," Lynch said. "I have talked a long time that all these MMA heads that want to come into WWE because they think it's an easy meal ticket but not put in the work and hours and hours we do when it comes to travel and the grind and obsessing about this and making sure the crowd appreciates everything we do. She doesn't want to put in that work. Just remember that I'll be getting better and better every time while she's at home playing with her Twitch or whatever."

Becky Lynch will look to keep her Raw Women's Championship reign going this weekend at WrestleMania 36 as she faces off against Ronda's fellow Four Horsewoman stablemate, Shayna Bayzler.

You can watch the full interview in the video above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Vicente Beltran with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.