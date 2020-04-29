RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is set to appear during the season 5 premiere of "Billions" on Showtime.

The Man and "Billions" co-creator & executive producer Brian Koppelman appeared on WWE's The Bump this morning to make the announcement.

The appearance was filmed after Koppelman wore a Lynch t-shirt during a panel in April 2019. During that panel he issued an invitation for Lynch to appear on a future episode.

The "Billions" season 5 premiere will air on Sunday, May 3 at 9pm ET on Showtime.

Below is WWE's announcement on the appearance, along with a few clips from The Bump:

Becky Lynch and co-creator Brian Koppelman confirm The Man's upcoming "Billions" appearance Get ready "Billions" fans; it's time for The Man to come around. Becky Lynch and "Billions" co-creator and executive producer Brian Koppelman confirmed on WWE's The Bump that the Raw Women's Champion will appear on the Season 5 premiere of the Showtime series. Last year while wearing a shirt featuring Lynch, the showrunner appeared on a panel to promote the show and offered The Man an open invitation to appear on the critically acclaimed series. Lynch was quick to respond on social media, expressing her desire to make her "Billions" debut. Watch The Man shake up the "Billions" universe on Sunday, May 3, at 9/8 C on Showtime. BREAKING NEWS: Due to the injury @WWEApollo suffered on #WWERaw, there will be a Last Chance Gauntlet Match this Monday to determine the final participant in the Men's #MITB Ladder Match. pic.twitter.com/PJNNYVRafn — WWE's The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 29, 2020 Great looking shirt, Brian. Let's do this! #Billions #TheManWillComeAround https://t.co/XPCgQQzBsi — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 6, 2019

Below are a few more shots from today's show: