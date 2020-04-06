Bianca Belair has officially been called up from WWE NXT to the RAW roster.
Tonight's post-WrestleMania 36 edition of RAW from the empty WWE Performance Center saw Angel Garza and Austin Theory wrestle RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits in a WrestleMania rematch from Night Two. The match ended in a DQ after Zelina Vega interfered. Vega attacked Montez Ford as she did at WrestleMania, but Belair made the save for her husband for the second night in a row. Belair then announced that she was now on RAW with The Street Profits.
This DQ and save by Belair led to Belair vs. Vega in a singles match. They wrestled for a few minutes before the two tag teams got involved again. That led to Ford issuing a challenge for a six-person match. Belair and The Profits ended up winning the six-person match after Belair used the KOD on Vega for the pin.
Below are a few photos from tonight's rematch, Vega vs. Belair, and the six-person match:
TIME TO COOK IT UP.#WWERaw #TagTeamChampions @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE are ready for a #WrestleMania rematch! pic.twitter.com/fmBV0LkaQj— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2020
Are we looking at the next #WWERaw #TagTeamChampions?@AngelGarzaWwe @austintheory1 @Zelina_VegaWWE pic.twitter.com/vLpzNQPmZ6— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2020
#RawAfterMania MOOD.#WWERaw @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins pic.twitter.com/feHX1MUg1b— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2020
?? ???? ?? ?? ??#WWERaw @austintheory1 @MontezFordWWE pic.twitter.com/KiNv9XpYEM— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2020
So nice, we get to see her TWICE.@BiancaBelairWWE is back to even things up for The #StreetProfits on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/2lc9CYmp7I— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2020
#ESTofNXT ?? #ESTofWWE@BiancaBelairWWE goes HERE now, and she wants a piece of @Zelina_VegaWWE on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/LJbM0VSDFW— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2020
.@Zelina_VegaWWE truly rides an emotional ?? every week. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/5pAIESzi63— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2020
Miss you already, @BiancaBelairWWE ???? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/MYH33ZjQ69— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 7, 2020
StrongEST.#WWERaw @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/vFd2VFM05r— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2020
Is this about to become a FAMILY AFFAIR?@MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins & @BiancaBelair want @AngelGarzaWwe @austintheory1 & @Zelina_VegaWWE in a 6-Person Tag Team Match NEXT! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/cXsc12yfjV— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2020
what, he didn't do nothin' to nobody...#WWERaw @AngelGarzaWwe pic.twitter.com/754cXrrEtH— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2020
The celebration continues as @BiancaBelairWWE picks up the WIN for herself and #WWERaw #TagTeamChampions @MontezFordWWE & @AngeloDawkins! pic.twitter.com/c4uo8lR7lr— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2020
BIANCA WINS, 'TEZ FREAKS OUT.#WWERaw @BiancaBelairWWE @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins pic.twitter.com/f804rfHC1N— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2020
#ESTofWWE! @BiancaBelairWWE goes HERE now! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/oaMkbxv9Fq— WWE (@WWEIndia) April 7, 2020
What started as a match for the #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles became @MontezFordWWE, @AngeloDawkins & @BiancaBelairWWE against @AngelGarzaWwe, @austintheory1 & @Zelina_VegaWWE!— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2020
The #ESTofNXT has now arrived on Monday night! pic.twitter.com/Yr3ZaR3Jz7