Week 26 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT once again.

Wednesday's Dynamite episode drew 685,000 viewers on TNT, topping the 590,000 viewers garnered by NXT on the USA Network by 16%, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #37 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #74. AEW ranked #73 in viewership, while NXT ranked #79 in viewership.

Last week's Dynamite episode drew 819,000 viewers and ranked #23 in the Cable Top 150, and #71 in viewership. Last week's NXT episode drew 669,000 viewers and ranked #56 in the Cable Top 150, and #78 in viewership.

This is the lowest Dynamite viewership of 2020, and the second-lowest NXT viewership of 2020, going back to the January 1 episode, which drew 548,000 viewers. This is also the lowest NXT viewership for a first-run episode. This is also the second-lowest non-holiday AEW Dynamite audience in history, going back to the December 18th show, which drew 683,000 viewers.

The combined audience for both shows, 1.275 million, is the lowest combined audience since the Wednesday Night Wars began.

AEW drew a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.15 in the same demo this week. Last week's AEW show drew a 0.34 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.20 in that demographic.

AEW's 0.25 rating is tied with the December 18 episode for the lowest ever. NXT's 0.15 rating is tied with January 1 for the lowest in the history of that show.

Special Report on FOX News topped the night in viewership and the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.73 rating, and 6.081 million viewers.

The Masked Singer on FOX topped the night on network TV in viewership, with 8.895 million viewers, and in the 18-49 demographic, with a 2.4 rating.

Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)

February 5 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 794,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 26 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 718,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 542,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE PC episode with no live matches)

March 25 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)

January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 817,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 865,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 906,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Revolution episode)

March 11 Episode: 766,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 932,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Limited crowd episode)

March 25 Episode: 819,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode