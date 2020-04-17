The New Day's Big E and Kofi Kingston are your new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Tonight's SmackDown on FOX main event saw Big E defeat Jey Uso and former champion The Miz to capture the titles for the group. This match was made after John Morrison represented he and The Miz at WrestleMania 36, retaining the titles in a Triple Threat Ladder Match over Jimmy Uso and Kofi.

This is the 8th tag team titles reign for The New Day in WWE, but their 6th reign with the blue brand titles. The group holds the tag team titles under the Freebird Rule, allowing Big E, Kofi and the injured Xavier Woods to all defend the titles. The Miz and Morrison won the titles back on February 27 at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

Kofi and Woods were not on SmackDown but the post-match celebration featured both of them checking in with videos from their homes, as seen below.

Below are a few shots of tonight's title change at the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

.@mikethemiz defends the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against @WWEBigE and Jey @WWEUsos in a Triple Threat Match RIGHT NOW on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/mue3ZUEUHH — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2020