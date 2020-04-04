Braun Strowman is your new WWE Universal Champion.

Strowman defeated WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg to capture the title in a fairly short match on Night One of WrestleMania 36.

This is Strowman's first run with the Universal Title. Goldberg won the belt back in January by defeating "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown.

Below are a few shots from tonight's title change at the empty WWE Performance Center: