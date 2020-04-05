WWE RAW Superstar Charlotte Flair is your new WWE NXT Women's Champion.

Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to become the new champion in the opening match of WrestleMania 36 Night Two.

This is the second reign with the title for Flair. Ripley won the title back on the December 18 NXT episode by defeating Shayna Baszler.

Below are a few shots from tonight's title change at the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando: