- WWE Community released this new "Where Smiles Matter Most" promo with John Cena and other WWE Superstars doing what the company prides itself on - putting smiles on the faces of fans.

- There's no official word yet on if WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be appearing during tonight's taped post-WrestleMania 36 edition of RAW, but WWE is teasing that his journey will continue. Edge defeated Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match on Night Two of WrestleMania 36.

WWE posted the following on Edge and tonight's RAW:

Where does Edge go from here? Edge completed his comeback in epic fashion at WrestleMania, defeating Randy Orton in a grueling and emotional Last Man Standing Match that saw The Ultimate Opportunist hold back tears as he finally administered a brutal Con-Chair-To to Orton to win the match. Now that he has completed his journey back to WWE, however, what lies ahead for the WWE Hall of Famer? Clearly, he has the ability to compete, and with Orton dispatched, the door is wide open. Will tonight bring a glimpse of his future?

- New WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, who took the title from WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg during Night One of WrestleMania 36, took to Twitter to congratulate new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who defeated Brock Lesnar for the title after Night Two of WrestleMania 36.

Strowman wrote, "@DMcIntyreWWE well done sir!!!! You freaking earned that!!!! See you around!!!!! Don't forget I own you one!!!"

McIntyre has not responded to Strowman's message as of this writing.